Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases New Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

