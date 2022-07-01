Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $174,051,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $25,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.