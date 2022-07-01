Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

