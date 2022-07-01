Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

