Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,634 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

