Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,259,111 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,259,111 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BP by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.35 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

