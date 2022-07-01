Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

SNA stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

