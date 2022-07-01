Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 18,318 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

