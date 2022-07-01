Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

