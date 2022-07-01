Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.