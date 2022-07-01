Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

