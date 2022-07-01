Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.