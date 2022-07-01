Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

