Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE BG opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

