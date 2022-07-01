Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,866 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Campbell Soup by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Campbell Soup by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

