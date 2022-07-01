Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,538 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

