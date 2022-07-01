Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 9,392 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $34.82 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.49.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

