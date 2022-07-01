Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $8.16 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

