Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

TTE stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

