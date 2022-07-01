Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,256 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CHCT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.