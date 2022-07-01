Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

