Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $8,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

