Mason & Associates Inc Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,274.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,576.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.