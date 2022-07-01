Mason & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 101,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 415,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

