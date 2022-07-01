Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

