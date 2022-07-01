McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

