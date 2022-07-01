MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

