Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

