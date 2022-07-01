MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 430.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

V stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average of $211.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

