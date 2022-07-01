MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 191 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.96 and its 200 day moving average is $328.94. The company has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.