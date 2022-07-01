NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

