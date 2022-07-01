Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.