Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,570.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

