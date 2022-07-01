NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

