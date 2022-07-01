NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $148.62 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

