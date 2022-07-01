NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

