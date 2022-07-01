NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $148.62 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

