NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $148.62 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

