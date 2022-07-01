Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

