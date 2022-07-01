Patricia Gallup Sells 1,853 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $83,144.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,100,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,249,883.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

