Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 79,407 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:LDI opened at $1.44 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
