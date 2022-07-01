Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 79,407 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.44 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.