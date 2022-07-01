Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

