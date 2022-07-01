Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,570.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

