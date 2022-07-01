PFG Advisors Acquires 1,904 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

