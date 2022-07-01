PFG Advisors Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

