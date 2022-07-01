PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

