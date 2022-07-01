PFG Advisors Sells 252 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $72,222,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

