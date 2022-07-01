PFG Advisors Sells 353 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

