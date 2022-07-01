PFG Advisors Sells 755 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

