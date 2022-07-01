PFG Advisors Sells 99 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $273.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.